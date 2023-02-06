A27 plans to improve road between Worthing and Lancing unveiled
- Published
Three options to improve a stretch of the A27 in West Sussex affected by a traffic bottleneck have been unveiled.
The proposals aim to increase road capacity and reduce congestion between Worthing and Lancing, National Highways said.
All three options will see access to Offington Corner roundabout widened and new traffic lights installed.
If approved, construction could begin in 2025 and will take about two years to complete.
Since 2021, National Highways has considered about 60 potential options to improve traffic flow between Worthing and Lancing, which have been grouped into three options within the consultation.
In all three options, traffic that currently uses Goodwood Road access the A27 will use Offington Lane instead, while options two and three include additional road widening and a change of routes.
'Hugely important'
National Highways project manager Cat van Doorn said: "We've looked at a range of options to improve journeys and want to make sure the plans we take forward are the right ones for drivers and people living and working in the area.
"Gaining local knowledge and getting public feedback will be a hugely-important part of developing a scheme that really benefits the local community and all users of the A27 in this area."
In a joint statement, East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton and Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley urged all their constituents to engage with the six-week consultation.
"Whilst the proposals being put forward in this consultation will not provide the 'big bang' solutions to the long-term congestion on the Worthing to Shoreham stretch of the A27, the individual plans offer the prospect of some localised improvements to traffic flow," it said.
The consultation period will run from 6 February to 19 March, with eight in-person and online sessions.
