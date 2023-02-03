Shoreham air crash: Victim's legacy lives on at steam railway
The family of a railway enthusiast who died when a jet crashed during an air show say his legacy is helping bring a historic train back to life.
Graham Mallinson was killed in a tragedy at the 2015 Shoreham Airshow that claimed the lives of 11 men.
He had been a volunteer involved with the restoration of the Brighton Atlantic engine 'Beachy Head' at the Bluebell Railway in Sussex.
Key components of the locomotive have been donated in Mr Mallinson's memory.
His son Andrew said the cab windows and outer dome cover were donated.
The train would be "quite a sight to see," he added.
At an inquest, Mr Mallinson's family paid tribute to a "true gentleman", whose dedication was "invaluable" to the Bluebell Railway, a steam railway.
David Jones, the secretary and treasurer of the Brighton Atlantic project, said Mr Mallinson would have been glad to see the restoration nearing its end.
"He was very keen on it, as he was with lots of other locomotives here at the Bluebell Railway, so he contributed quite a bit."
Mr Mallinson, a 72-year-old retired electrical engineer, had been hoping to take photographs of the Vulcan bomber at the air show.
