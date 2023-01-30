Hastings: Fire at former nightclub treated as deliberate - police
A serious fire which engulfed a former nightclub in Hastings Old Town is being treated as deliberate, police said.
Crews were called to the former Saturdays nightclub just before 19.30 GMT on 18 January.
The fire badly damaged the old club building and an amusement arcade below it. No injuries were reported.
Sussex Police said it was treating it as a "deliberate ignition". A police spokesman said: "An investigation is under way."
George Street, Hastings, on fire right now pic.twitter.com/2grEHJWHui— Wozname (@wozname) January 18, 2023
The fire occurred in the same week that parts of Hastings town centre, about half a mile from George Street, was affected by serious flooding.
Priory Meadow Shopping Centre was closed and some homes in the area were left flooded, along with parts of nearby Alexandra Park.