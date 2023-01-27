Brighton: Man charged with rape and six sexual assaults
A man has been charged with a rape and six sexual assaults against seven different women in Brighton, police have said.
Each of the attacks are alleged to have been on lone women in public spaces in the city.
Hanok Zeray, 31, of Brighton, has been charged with the rape of a woman in the city centre in April 2022.
He has also been charged with six counts of sexual assault between May and October 2022, Sussex Police said.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at a court to be confirmed on 3 May.
