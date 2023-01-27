Holocaust Memorial Day: University of Sussex announces study programme
- Published
A study programme in memory of people who died in the Holocaust has been announced by a university.
The University of Sussex said its 10-year Jewish and Holocaust studies programme is in memory of five members of two families who died.
The Isaacsohn André fellowship programme will see leading academics visit from around the world.
It was announced on Holocaust Memorial Day, which marks the day Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated.
Sasha Roseneil, vice-chancellor of the University of Sussex, said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is an important annual reminder of the atrocities committed during the Holocaust.
"As a university community, we have a responsibility to research and educate future generations about the Holocaust and to play our part in ensuring it can never be forgotten."
The University of Sussex said it has a long-standing commitment to Holocaust education and research.
Its history department offers courses on the Holocaust and its centre for German-Jewish studies conducts Holocaust research.
