Abubaker Deghayes' sentence for calling for jihad reduced
A man jailed for encouraging terrorism in a speech in a mosque has had his sentence cut by a year.
Abubaker Deghayes, from Saltdean, East Sussex, was convicted at the Old Bailey in April 2022, and sentenced to four years with an additional year on licence.
At the Court of Appeal on Wednesday the jail term was reduced to three years.
Three appeal court judges ruled there had been a miscalculation in the sentence by the trial judge.
Deghayes promoted "jihad by sword" when he addressed worshippers at the Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre in November 2020.
Two of his teenage sons, Abdullah and Jaffar, were killed fighting in Syria.
'Jihad, jihad, jihad'
At his trial in January 2022, Deghayes was said to have made a stabbing gesture when talking about jihad.
He told worshippers: "Jihad, jihad, jihad. Jihad is compulsory. Jihad is fighting by sword. That means this jihad is compulsory upon you, not jihad is the word of mouth but jihad will remain compulsory until the day of resurrection."
Deghayes denied wrongdoing, saying he was explaining the meaning of jihad by the sword as self-defence.
Lord Justice Edis, sitting with Mr Justice Cavanagh and Judge Paul Thomas KC, said the sentence needed to be reduced as the judge had wrongly calculated the term.
However, Lord Justice Edis said the judge had been right to impose the extended licence period, adding: "The abuse of that religious gathering to promote terrorism is an aggravating feature as is the fact that the audience included young men and boys."
