Brighton Dome to host Van Gogh Alive show in refurbished spaces
An immersive Van Gogh exhibition will mark the re-opening of refurbished venues at the Brighton Dome.
The event will herald the completion of a major project to restore the venue's Grade I and II-listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre.
The multi-sensory experience will include a sunflower selfie room, a 360-degree mirrored space full of flowers.
Brighton council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said he was thrilled the Dome was able to attract the exhibit.
"Such a landmark opening exhibition signals a bold, new start for the city," he said.
Andrew Comben, chief executive of Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, said that after "painstaking restoration work" this was the "perfect opportunity to welcome audiences old and new".
The exhibition has already welcomed millions of visitors in 80 cities around the world including in Edinburgh, Manchester and London.
Bruce Peterson, founder of Grande Experiences, said Brighton was the "ideal location" for the next step of the tour.
The exhibition will take place from 12 May to 6 August, ahead of live performances returning to the spaces in the autumn.
