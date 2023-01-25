St Leonards: Man arrested and firearm seized after reports of gunshots
A man has been arrested in connection with an armed incident in St Leonards-on-Sea on Tuesday evening.
Sussex Police received multiple reports of shots being fired towards a vehicle in Theaklen Drive at about 19:10 GMT, followed by a report of a man with a firearm at Churchill Court in nearby Stonehouse Drive.
Armed units responded to the scenes of both incidents.
No injuries have been reported.
Specialist officers from neighbouring forces and the National Police Air Service helicopter assisted the armed units.
A man was arrested in connection with the incident and remained in police custody on Wednesday morning. A firearm was seized.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related, Sussex Police said.
Ch Insp Jayantha Mendis-Gunasekera said: "Due to the nature of the reports we received, it was imperative that we responded accordingly, and this included calling upon our neighbouring forces for support."
"I appreciate this will have been of significant concern to the local community, who can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the meantime."
Any witnesses are urged to come forward.
