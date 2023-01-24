Eastbourne District General Hospital extension approved
Plans to extend Eastbourne District General Hospital have been approved.
The new three-storey building will house operating theatres and a 24-bed hospital ward, replacing a former ward and staff car park.
The facility is intended to reduce waiting lists for elective care by increasing the number of patients who can be seen each day, the NHS said.
Eastbourne Borough Council's planning committee unanimously approved the plans at a meeting on Monday.
The building in Kings Drive would be linked to the existing hospital and have its own separate entrance.
The site is within an area of archaeological interest which could potentially contain signs of prehistoric activity.
As a result, a programme of archaeological works will need to be carried out as part of the construction, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In approving the scheme, the committee asked for further negotiation on energy efficiency and renewable energy measures, with several councillors expressing their hopes for electric car charging stations and solar panels.
