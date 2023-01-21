Westfield: Severe fire breaks out at prep school

Emergency services at the scene of the fireKate O'Hearn
Emergency services at the scene of the "severe" fire

A large fire has broken out at a prep school near Hastings.

It started in buildings at Claremont School at Ebden's Hill, in Westfield, at about 12:29 GMT, with reports of "smoke and flames" coming from a roof.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it had been extinguished, and teams are now working with police to investigate the cause.

The A21 remains closed in both directions, but is expected to reopen by 06:00 GMT on Sunday.

Six fire appliances attended the scene, ESFRS said.

People were advised to avoid the area, while local residents were told to stay inside and close windows and doors.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics