Westfield: Severe fire breaks out at prep school
A large fire has broken out at a prep school near Hastings.
It started in buildings at Claremont School at Ebden's Hill, in Westfield, at about 12:29 GMT, with reports of "smoke and flames" coming from a roof.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it had been extinguished, and teams are now working with police to investigate the cause.
The A21 remains closed in both directions, but is expected to reopen by 06:00 GMT on Sunday.
Six fire appliances attended the scene, ESFRS said.
People were advised to avoid the area, while local residents were told to stay inside and close windows and doors.
The A21 has been closed in both directions while emergency services work at the scene.
The public are advised to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/BuH4TOIgi8
