Bexhill care home owner says £400 littering council fine is 'draconian'
- Published
A care home owner has been fined £400 after a cardboard box bearing business details was found in a public bin.
Patrick Finn said he thought it was a scam when a private enforcement officer hired by Rother District Council turned up at his care home to issue the fine.
Mr Finn, who owns St Nectans care home in Bexhill-on-Sea, described the decision as "draconian".
The council said all businesses must ensure waste is disposed of "legally and responsibly".
There have been multiple complaints from other Rother residents over the council's approach to litter enforcement.
Mr Finn said he received the fine because a cardboard box showing the care home's name and address was found in a council bin.
He said the home pays for waste collection and did not know how the box ended up in a public bin.
'Money-making machine'
"It is not benefitting the community. It is only benefitting the council because it's a money-making machine," he said.
His appeal against the fine was rejected.
Rother District Council recently hired a private contractor - National Enforcement Solutions (NES) - to crack down on littering and fly tipping.
A spokesperson for the council said enforcement officers were "not searching litter bins for evidence", but if business waste was blocking a public litter bin from being used, action could be taken.
"There is a duty of care on all businesses to ensure that their waste is being disposed of legally and responsibly," they added.
NES did not respond to an interview request from BBC South East Today but in an email to the care home, it noted it was an offence to put any rubbish from work in a public or home bin.
