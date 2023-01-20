Burgess Hill ambulance dispatcher to run London marathon in memory of stepmother
- Published
An ambulance dispatcher will run the London marathon in memory of his stepmother who died after being diagnosed with 14 brain tumours in 18 months.
Jenny Weller, a personal trainer from Burgess Hill, was just 37 when she died.
Paul Weller, also from Burgess Hill, hopes to raise money for research into brain tumours.
The marathon will be held in April - almost a year after Ms Weller's death.
In 2020, a few days after having a seizure, Ms Weller discovered she had five brain tumours, in addition to tumours in her lung, neck and pelvis.
Despite extensive medical treatment including a craniotomy and radiotherapy, her health deteriorated after she discovered she had developed a further nine brain tumours.
Prior to her death, she raised over £26,000 for the Brain Tumour Research.
Her stepson, who is running the marathon for the same charity, said it seems "a small thing" compared to everything she did in her last year.
"She didn't give up, so I know I can't either," he added.
Mr Weller previously ran the London Marathon in 2021 when Ms Weller came to support him, and stood near the finish line at London Bridge.
He said: "Running to those points will be emotional and, by the time the marathon comes along, we'll be approaching the first anniversary of her death, so it will feel quite raw."
Carol Robertson, from Brain Tumour Research, said brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer, however it accounts for just 1% of funds spent on cancer research in the UK.
"We're determined to change this in memory of Jen and all the other supporters we have lost to this terrible disease," she added.
