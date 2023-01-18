Hastings: Firefighters tackle blaze at former nightclub
- Published
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a former nightclub in Hastings Old Town.
The fire at the site of the former Saturdays nightclub is being tackled by ten fire crews, who arrived shortly after 19:15 GMT.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue have urged the public to avoid the area while firefighters extinguish the blaze. Sussex Police also attended.
George Street, which is half a mile from Hastings town centre, has also been closed, the fire service said.
George Street, Hastings, on fire right now pic.twitter.com/2grEHJWHui— Wozname (@wozname) January 18, 2023
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.