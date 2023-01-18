Brighton: Public coastal walkway closed after chalk falls
A public coastal walkway in East Sussex has been temporarily closed after significant chalk falls.
The Undercliff Walk runs from behind Brighton Marina to the Brighton and Hove city boundary at Saltdean, marked by the last rock groyne.
Brighton & Hove City Council said the 5km (3.1 miles) path will not reopen until there is "no longer a risk to public safety".
The council urged the public to obey signs and fencing in the area.
"Due to constant and significant chalk fall, we have taken the decision to temporarily close the Undercliff Walk to protect the health and safety of those who use it," the council said.
The public can access the beach, Molly's Café and Whitecliffes Café via the Rottingdean Ramp and Saltdean subway.
