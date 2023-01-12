St Leonards: Boy arrested on suspicion of murdering woman
A boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found.
Police were called to a property in Hollington Old Lane in St Leonards, East Sussex, just after 18:00 GMT on Wednesday where a local woman in her 50s was found dead.
The 17-year-old boy and the woman were known to each other, Sussex Police said.
He remains in custody and the force is not looking for anyone else.
A cordon is in place and police will remain at scene for the coming days.
