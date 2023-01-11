Grayson Perry vase sells for £52,000 at auction
A rare vase created by Grayson Perry has fetched more than £50,000 at auction.
It was one of the Turner Prize winning artist's earliest creations and sold in Eastbourne, East Sussex, on Wednesday.
Entitled "Homes Not Studios" the vase is decorated with an array of items and people including a van, a broken car, a cyclist and a pregnant woman.
Grayson Perry was recently knighted for services to the arts in the King's first New Year's honours list.
Jeanette May from Eastbourne Auctions said: "We are delighted to have secured one of Grayson's early vases, who has finally been recognised for his talents."
The vase was bought for £52,000 by an anonymous telephone bidder.
It is of classical form and is decorated in bright colours.
It depicts the struggle the then unknown artist had over his condemned studio being concreted over for a new road in the 1990s, the auction house said.
