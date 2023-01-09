Hellingly residents critical of Southern Water after sewage floods homes
Villagers whose homes were flooded by sewage have described Southern Water's response to the situation as "appalling".
Residents of Hellingly in East Sussex had sewage backing up into their homes at the start of the year.
They say waste water has been entering their homes during times of heavy rain for more than a decade.
Southern Water said it planned to install "anti-flooding measures" in various properties.
Locals claim the issues began when a new housing estate was built nearby.
Delia Cottingham's garden was covered in sewage during the most recent flood.
She said: "It's just appalling that we are having to put up with this despite reminders to ask [Southern Water] to come along and clear it up."
June Robertson, 75, said she and her 85-year-old partner have to use a commode they keep in their garage, because their toilet cannot be used when the drains fill up.
"It's very difficult and you never know how long it's gonna go on for," she said.
Residents said Southern Water has been sending tankers to the village since New Year's Eve to suck away the contents of an overloaded pumping station.
Southern Water said it had conducted "extensive investigations" into the causes of flooding in Hellingly.
The firm said the area had "a history of flooding" due to its location at the confluence of two rivers, adding that climate change and population growth have posed increasing challenges.
Southern Water said it planned to install "anti-flooding measures" in various properties as well as make improvements to the pumping station.
In 2021, a report found that Southern Water was the "biggest offender" for sewage pollution.
