Birling Gap beach closed after section of cliff falls
A beach has been closed after a section of cliff fell away over the new year.
It happened at Birling Gap near Eastbourne, East Sussex.
Wealden District Council said the National Trust car park, café and footpaths along the top of the cliffs were still open.
A similar incident in March 2021 led to warnings to the public not to pose for pictures close to the cliff edge, in case there were further rockfalls.
