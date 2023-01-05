Crawley awarded £12.6m government grant to help economy
The government has approved a series of grants worth £12.6m to improve a West Sussex town.
Seven projects in Crawley have been given the go-ahead, including improvements to the bus station and environmental projects.
Crawley Borough Council said the money would help the town "embrace its full potential."
The town is heavily reliant on the aviation industry and was hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Plans to create a cultural quarter in the town centre received £450,000, which will see a series of concerts and events being staged to test new venues.
The town's bus station was awarded £2m, with the aim of providing it with better interchanges between the railway station and walking and cycling routes.
A programme to retrofit homes across the borough, to make them more energy efficient, was awarded £4m.
Atif Nawaz, cabinet member for planning and economic development at Crawley Borough Council said: "The £12.6m will help the town embrace its full potential and boost job creation, business growth and economic recovery."
