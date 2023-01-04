Photo of baby owl and its father wins South Downs competition

"Little Owl Chick and Dad", by David JefferyDavid Jeffrey
"Little Owl Chick and Dad" by David Jeffery won the photography competition

A photo of a young owl chick with its father has won the South Downs National Park's photography competition.

The image, "Little owl chick and dad", taken in Edburton, West Sussex, shows the birds next to a weather vane pointing west and east, spelling out the letters "we".

The photograph by David Jeffrey was praised by the judges as "extraordinary and thought-provoking".

Mr Jeffery, from Portslade, said the award was a "special moment."

He said: "I always love seeing natural behaviour when out photographing wildlife, but to see a dad and his chick being so comfortable with my presence was especially rewarding."

Nick Heasman, countryside policy manager for the South Downs National Park Authority and one of the competition's judges, said: "I like the east and west theme, and it's very fitting for the South Downs, which is such a long national park and changes so much from east to west."

Carl Gough
"Hello World" by Carl Gough, showing two juvenile kestrels taking their first look at the world, took second place in the competition

The runners-up prize went to "Hello World" by Carl Gough, which captured two juvenile kestrels taking their first look at the world before fledging from their hollowed tree nesting site.

Thomas Moore
Thomas Moore's "Look Down", showing a cricket at RSPB Pulborough Brooks, was placed third

Third place was awarded to Thomas Moore's "Look Down", a shot of a cricket at RSPB Pulborough Brooks.

The theme of this year's annual competition was Near and Far.

Christopher Pearson
"Swan at Petersfield Heath Pond on a frosty morning" by Christopher Pearson won the mobile phone category

"Swan at Petersfield Heath Pond on a frosty morning" by Christopher Pearson won the mobile phone category.

The competition attracted more than 500 entries, the organisers said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics