East Grinstead: Car hits pedestrian before crashing into shop

The car on the pavement, having crashed into the storePaige Simmonds
Pictures from the scene show the damaged car and shop front

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car struck a pedestrian before leaving the road and crashing into a health food store.

Police said the crash, on London Road in East Grinstead, just after 08:30 GMT, caused extensive damage to a branch of Holland & Barrett.

The pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were taken to hospital.

Sussex Police closed the road while the fire service assessed the building but it has since been re-opened.

Paige Simmonds
The road was closed while the building was assessed but later reopened

