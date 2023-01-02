Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea
A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away.
The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday.
The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams, as well as the Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat and South East Coast Ambulance Service.
The Coastguard said both returned to shore, with the member of the public taken to hospital as a precaution.
Connie Phelps, of the Coastguard service, said: "If your dog does get into difficulty at the coast please don't be tempted to rescue them yourself. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
"Around the UK's coast we respond to incidents where people have risked their own lives to save their dogs from the sea or cliffs, sometimes with tragic consequences.
"Please, don't risk your life, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
