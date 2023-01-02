Brighton Marina: Man, 56, dies in New Year's Eve fall
A man has died after falling from height at Brighton Marina in East Sussex on New Year's Eve.
Emergency services were called to the Marina shortly after 10:00 GMT on 31 December 2022.
Officers said the 56-year-old was declared dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed.
Police are preparing a report for the coroner, and are appealing for any CCTV of the area and for witnesses to come forward.
