Barcombe: Seven people rescued after removing flood barriers
Seven people have been rescued after removing warning barriers and driving along a flooded road.
They had moved the road blocks aside in an attempt to drive along Barcombe Mills Road in Barcombe, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
The six adults and an 18-month-old child were released unharmed from two vehicles during the early hours.
The fire service has issued a warning not to drive through flood water.
