New Years Honours 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion CEO appointed OBE
- Published
Paul Barber, the chief executive of Brighton & Hove Albion, has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list.
Mr Barber was honoured for services to football.
"It's humbling," he said. "It's a team sport and I've always been part of a team, whether it's been playing or part of a professional environment."
Mr Barber had previously been an executive at the Football Association, with the England national men's team, and was also at Tottenham Hotspur.
He joined Brighton in 2012, five years before they were promoted from the Championship to the Premier League.
Mr Barber said he dedicated the award to his family.
"They've had to live this life vicariously," he said. "At times they'd probably rather not because football does have its highs and lows.
"The lows are tough and the hours are long, but for me it's a labour of love, so it's never been something I've had to endure, but they have."
Other Sussex recipients include Neil Vetch from Chichester, co-founder of the Big Yellow Self Storage Company, who was appointed a CBE for services to refugees, and David Lawes from Sheffield Park, who became an OBE for his work as temporary commander at the City of London Police.
Dawn Whittaker, the chief fire officer at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, was awarded the King's Fire Service Medal.
