Sussex crash: Boy, 11, named after fatal collision in Hooe
An 11-year-old boy killed in a collision in East Sussex has been named.
Harry Dennis was airlifted to hospital after the crash on the B2095 in Hooe, East Sussex, at 15:05 GMT on 15 December, but died on 17 December.
A 33-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on unconditional bail.
Police have appealed for information and dashcam footage.
Det Sgt Rob Baldwin of Sussex Police said: "Our thoughts are with Harry's family and friends at this very difficult time.
"We are continuing to support them and keep them updated on the progress of the investigation."
