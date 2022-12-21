Gatwick Airport: Man's body found in undercarriage of plane
A man's body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane at Gatwick Airport.
The Tui flight had travelled about 2,760 miles (4,444 km) from The Gambia to the airport in West Sussex.
Sussex Police said the discovery was made at the airport at about 04:00 GMT on 7 December.
In a statement, the force said: "Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner."
A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "This is terribly sad news and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased."
Tui said it would not comment as the incident was a police matter.
