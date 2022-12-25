Brighton and Hove Council urges caution when visiting seafront
- Published
A council has issued a warning to residents and tourists about visiting the seafront over Christmas.
Brighton and Hove City Council has urged visitors to "stay on the path or high up on the beach, especially when the sea conditions are rough."
Seafront officer Fabian Bull reminded the public that there is no lifeguard service at this time of year.
Getting into difficulty puts "extra pressures" on emergency services and volunteers, he said.
The council advised that children should be kept close as large waves can pose a serious risk.
Mr Bull also wants people partaking in a Christmas day or New Year dip to understand the dangers involved in the activity.
Sea swimming has grown in popularity over recent years and groups gathering for winter swim sessions is becoming more common.
However, the activity should only be for the "very experienced", using suitable wetsuits and in "very calm conditions and with friends," Mr Bull said.
"Even on a calm day, sea currents, unpredictable waves or a sudden change in weather can create life threatening hazards without warning. Even experienced swimmers can get caught out."
The officer added that, unlike many other beaches where you gradually enter the water, Brighton and Hove beach has a steep shingle slope which makes it difficult to enter and leave the water, especially during the four hours over the high tide period.
"The combination of strong winds and steep shingle banks increases the risk of being swept out to sea," he said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.