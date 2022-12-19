Eastbourne: Man, 59, in murder arrest after woman's body found

The woman's body was discovered on Sunday during a police welfare check

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.

Police and paramedics were called to Connaught Road in Eastbourne at about 18:45 GMT on Sunday due to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

The woman, in her 60s, was found dead at the scene. Sussex Police said her next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

A 59-year-old man from Eastbourne, who was known to the woman, has been arrested and remains in police custody.

The man and the woman were said to have been known to each other

Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers, of Sussex Police, said: "We believe this to be an isolated matter with no threat to the wider public."

She said it happened in a "very busy, central location" and asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area over the course of the weekend, particularly between 07:45 and 10:00 on Sunday, to get in touch.

