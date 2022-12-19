Eastbourne: Man, 59, in murder arrest after woman's body found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.
Police and paramedics were called to Connaught Road in Eastbourne at about 18:45 GMT on Sunday due to concerns for the welfare of a woman.
The woman, in her 60s, was found dead at the scene. Sussex Police said her next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
A 59-year-old man from Eastbourne, who was known to the woman, has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers, of Sussex Police, said: "We believe this to be an isolated matter with no threat to the wider public."
She said it happened in a "very busy, central location" and asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area over the course of the weekend, particularly between 07:45 and 10:00 on Sunday, to get in touch.