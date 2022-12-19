Worthing: Death of woman no longer treated as suspicious
- Published
The death of a woman at a flat in Worthing is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Sussex Police and paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman in her 20s at a property in Marine Parade on Saturday, but she died at the scene.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, but a post-mortem revealed the woman died of a medical condition.
He has been freed from police custody and will face no further action.
Det Supt Alex Geldart, of Sussex Police, said: "This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with the young woman's family and friends at this difficult time."
The case will be passed to the coroner.
Police previously said both parties were known to each other. The woman who died has not yet been identified.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.