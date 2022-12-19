UK weather: A21 closed after River Line bursts its banks
- Published
Part of a major road in East Sussex is closed in both directions after the River Line burst its banks.
The A21 is shut between the A2100 near Battle and the A28 in Baldslow after the road was flooded, National Highways South East said.
Sussex Police and National Highways said delays in the area were likely and advised drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists travelling southbound on the A21 are advised to take the exit onto the B2089 (Park Lane) and travel east towards Cripps Corner.
'High and rising'
Meanwhile, parts of the River Adur near Mock Bridge, near Henfield, have also seen heavy rain overnight, raising the threat of gardens, fields and roads being flooded.
A flood warning on the government website said: "The River Adur is high and rising. Some roads may become impassable."
Elsewhere in Sussex, flooding is also possible in Buxted, Uckfield and Wanford, with flood alerts in place for the River Uck and Upper Arun.
Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express train services ran a revised service due to the weather.
Network Rail introduced a 40mph speed limit from 18:00 GMT on Sunday for safety reasons, in case of landslips and flooding.
The restrictions were removed at 05:00 GMT on Monday.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.