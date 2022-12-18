Worthing murder arrest: Man held after woman dies in flat
- Published
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 20s died in a flat in Worthing.
Sussex Police and paramedics went to the flat on Saturday morning and crews tried to resuscitate the woman but she died at the scene.
Det Supt Alex Geldart said a man had been arrested pending the results of post-mortem tests and was in custody.
Police said both parties were known to each other. The woman who died has not yet been identified.
