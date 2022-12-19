Sussex crash: Boy, 11, dies after car collides with flatbed van
An 11-year-old boy has died after a crash involving a car and a flatbed van.
The child was seriously injured in the collision on the B2095 in Hooe, East Sussex, at 15:05 GMT on Thursday.
He was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Saturday. His next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers.
A 33-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in custody and is awaiting interview.
Police have appealed for information and dashcam footage.
