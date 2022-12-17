Postcode Lottery: Goring-by-Sea neighbours share £19.6m lottery win
Christmas has come early for hundreds of neighbours in a West Sussex neighbourhood after winning a share of a £16.9m lottery prize.
Eleven people in a Goring-by-Sea street won the lion's share of the money as part of the People's Postcode Lottery.
One person, who played two tickets, won £758,124.
A 75-year-old grandmother who has lived at the postcode for more than 40 years was among the 11 winners of £379,062.
Lily Poland, originally from Scotland, moved to the area aged 19 "for an adventure", and said she was "in shock".
"I ended up staying when I fell in love with Peter, my husband. We've been at this postcode for over 40 years and brought our family up here - it's been a good postcode with lots of memories," she said.
The prize is the biggest awarded in People's Postcode Lottery's 17-year history.
A total of £4,927,806 was won by players in the full winning postcode, while the remaining £11.97m has been split between 706 players in the wider postcode sector.
Stacey Rivers won £14,816 and plans to use the money to go on holiday with her twin sons Elliot and Phoenix, who has leukaemia.
"Phoenix has a year and a half of treatment and then I've promised them both we'll go on a huge trip of a lifetime. This is going to help a lot," she said.
"I think it might end up being an American road trip, visiting NASA and then ending up in Disney World in Florida."
Nicki Wiltshire, whose partner Joe was recently made redundant, said her £379,062 winnings would go a long way.
"My heart is pounding. I just can't put into words what this means," she said.
"I've had such a rubbish year."
