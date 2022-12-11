St Leonards: Pedestrian, 86, dies after crash with car
An 86-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car, Sussex Police said.
The man was hit by a Ford Focus in Old Harrow Road, close to the roundabout with the A21 in St Leonards at about 12:30 GMT on Saturday.
Sussex Police said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died later.
The driver was not hurt. Police have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.
