Crawley: Memorial walk held over death of Tyler Wills
Hundreds of people have taken part in a walk in memory of a 12-year-old boy who died crossing the A23 in Crawley, West Sussex.
Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close in Crawley, died after being hit by a car on Crawley Avenue on 25 November.
It is thought the underpass he usually used to cross safely was flooded, forcing him to walk across the carriageway.
His father is calling for the underpass to be more regularly maintained.
Craig Wills described his son as "the kindest soul you could ever meet, he had so much time for everybody".
Speaking at the event on Friday Mr Wills said: "He had so much time for everybody, and if he could help anybody, he would.
"At some points I was learning from him, and he's 12."
Many of those taking part in the walk wore Manchester United shirts, the club Tyler supported.
Crawley Town also held a minute's silence before the League Two fixture with Hartlepool United on Friday.
He was a pupil at Ifield Community College, where headteacher Rob Corbett said it had been "very difficult".
He said: "I'm really proud of the way the school has pulled together, they've acted as a part of the wider community, and today's event is the result of that kind of community spirit that exists here in Ifield."
Mr Wills is calling for the underpass to be regularly pumped to make sure it is always open for use.
He said: "I want to make sure that no parent has to go through what I'm going through ever again."
