Cost of living: Benefits mistake led to three years of poverty
- Published
A man who said he lived in poverty for three years because he was not assessed properly for disability benefits has received a government apology.
Haydn Valentine, 62, from Eastbourne, has emphysema and advanced liver disease, and is unable to work.
He said he couldn't afford his heating, was "freezing to death" and only ate one microwave meal a day.
The Department for Work and Pensions has accepted it had failed to assess Mr Valentine's inability to work.
Mr Valentine said for him, the cost-of-living crisis started three years ago.
"I was freezing to death literally, absolutely freezing to death," he said.
Despite being physically unable to work, he was being forced to live on £270 a month because his health needs had not been assessed.
Mr Valentine's sister Zena Cooper, Citizens Advice and the local MP Caroline Ansell battled to get Mr Valentine the correct financial support, including Universal Credits and Personal Independence Payments (PIP).
Mrs Cooper said: "It's been really, really hard and for me too, to see him go through that. [I'm] not rich enough to help as much as I'd like to."
'One meal a day'
Mr Valentine says he rarely switches on his heating, and he has learnt to survive on a single microwave meal a day.
"I don't eat in the daytime," he added.
He said over the three years he had not received £12,535 in Universal Credit, and £6,428 in PIP and disability benefit.
A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: "We apologise unreservedly to Mr Valentine for the distress and inconvenience caused by this mistake.
"All action to correct his claim has been taken, and all benefit arrears have been paid to him."
