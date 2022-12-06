Shoreham air crash: Fast jets no longer allowed at airshow, inquest hears
- Published
A safety official at an airshow where 11 people died when an aircraft crashed told an inquest the site would no longer be able to hold a fast jet event due to new regulations.
Rodney Dean, who was in charge of aircraft safety at the 2015 Shoreham Airshow, said new rules would prohibit fast jets at the site.
Eleven people died when a vintage jet crashed on to the nearby A27.
Mr Dean said the rules were due to the airport's proximity to built up areas.
He suggested that a display of light aircraft could "maybe" still take place.
The Hawker Hunter aircraft flown by Andrew Hill crashed on the dual carriageway in West Sussex on 22 August 2015.
Mr Hill was acquitted of gross negligence manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2019.
The AAIB inquiry concluded that the crash could have been avoided and was caused by pilot error when Mr Hill flew too low and too slowly while carrying out a manoeuvre.
When asked about the A27, Mr Dean said given its status there was "no way" it would be closed. He said he had no power to move spectators on from outside the perimeter fence and that "all we could do was advise".
Mr Dean also accepted the 2015 risk assessment, which he put together, was "flawed".
The inquest, held in Horsham, is scheduled to conclude on 20 December.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.