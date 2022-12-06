St Leonards: Police probe after car crashes into shop front
A car ended up embedded in the front of a shop following a two-vehicle crash in East Sussex.
It happened at the junction of Tower Road and Bohemia Road in St Leonards-on-Sea just after 05:40 GMT on Tuesday.
Sussex Police said the occupants of the two cars sustained minor injuries. The road was closed while the shop was assessed by experts.
The force asked anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.
