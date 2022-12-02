Shoreham air crash: Families pay tributes to lost loved ones
- Published
The Shoreham Airshow inquest has heard families' tributes to lost loved ones.
Several set out the many ways the deaths had affected their lives - from ending aspiring careers, to losing the chance to meet their grandchildren.
Eleven men died on 22 August 2015 when a vintage Hawker Hunter aircraft came down on the A27 while performing at the Shoreham Airshow.
The pilot of the Hawker Hunter, Andy Hill, was present at the hearing in Horsham.
Mark Trussler
Window cleaner and motorbike enthusiast Mark Trussler had ridden on his black Suzuki Bandit to watch the Vulcan bomber fly at Shoreham.
His daughter Samantha Hollis said he "would have made the best grandad to my little girl".
"I'm proud to be his daughter and tell you all today what a wonderful man he was."
His partner, Giovanna Chirico, said she remembered a "happy-go-lucky man" who could "turn anyone's bad day into one of laughter and smiles".
In statements read out by Ms Chirico, Mr Trussler's son Luke said he was "the glue that kept our family together".
Mr Trussler's daughter Mia said: "He never got to walk me down the aisle. But he'll always be with me. I hope he's proud of me and the person I've become."
Youngest daughters Sophia and Alicia said: "He watches us from the sky now. And when we are sad, the moon comes out in the sky and that tells us daddy has opened the door to heaven to come out and watch us."
Mark Reeves
CAD engineer Mark Reeves, 53, had also ridden to Shoreham to watch the Airshow. His sister Denise spoke of his love of life, and his many plans for the future.
She described the strangeness of growing older than her older brother.
"To lose a loved one in such a way leaves many scars on those left behind. The rippling effects are always there and always will be."
Tony Brightwell
Social care manager Tony Brightwell, 53, was due to be on holiday in Turkey a fortnight later. His family's statement was read out by coroner's officer Gemma Ball.
They praised him as the "life and soul of any gathering", noting the difficulty of trying to sum up a life in a statement.
"This outline of who Tony was is impossible to put into words."
Dylan Archer
Keen cyclists Dylan Archer, 42, and Richard Smith, 26, were on their way to meet friends in the South Downs at the junction where the aircraft crashed.
Mr Archer's family described a "quiet and private man" with "a sweet and loving nature".
His friends said he was "the truest friend anyone could have", a "constant, reliable, kind soul who passed no judgment".
Richard Smith
Mr Smith's mother read tributes from his friends, who knew him as a "gloriously kind and brilliantly silly" man, who had spent the previous evening celebrating his birthday with colleagues on Brighton beach before the bike ride.
Mrs Smith explained how he was "idolised" by his younger brother Edward - who was so traumatised by Richard's death that he gave up plans to work in aviation.
"Edward wanted nothing more to do with aeroplanes of any sort," their mother said.
Mrs Smith also said her husband, who like her worked in air traffic control, was "devastated by his death" - suffering PTSD, hallucinations, nightmares and survivor's guilt.
"Richard's loss has devastated us beyond how I could have ever imagined. He's with us 24/7. It's exhausting."
Maurice Abrahams
Maurice Abrahams, 76, was en-route to collect a bride for her wedding when the aircraft came down.
His family described his colourful career, which took in work in the Army, police, and later as an electrician, dustman, window cleaner, security guard and owner of successful fish and chip shop. He even appeared in an episode of Poirot with his vintage cars.
His four daughters Karen, Theresa, Helen and Sarah wrote that his loss was "still raw" seven years later, calling him "a special light that was put out that day".
Daniele Polito
Daniele Polito, 23, and Matt Jones, 24, were travelling together on the way home from their jobs as construction workers on the Shoreham Academy.
Mr Polito's sisters wrote that he had "a charm that no-one could resist", and put his family and friends above everything else.
"Time may move forward, but grief remains the same".
Matt Jones
Mr Jones's parents said simply: "What changed that day? Everything."
The 11 victims were:
- Anthony Brightwell, 53, from Hove
- Daniele Polito, 23, from Goring-by-Sea
- Dylan Archer, 42, from Brighton
- Jacob Schilt, 23, from Brighton
- James Mallinson, 72, from Newick
- Mark Reeves, 53, from Seaford
- Mark Trussler, 54, from Worthing
- Matthew Grimstone, 23, from Brighton
- Matthew Jones, 24, from Littlehampton
- Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton
- Richard Smith, 26, from Hove
On the opening day of the inquest on Thursday, West Sussex Coroner Penelope Schofield apologised to the families for the seven-year wait for the inquest to begin.
The inquest is scheduled to conclude on 20 December.
