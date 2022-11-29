Climate campaigner Jan Goodey jailed over M25 protest
- Published
A Just Stop Oil protester has been jailed after a protest which saw "mile after mile" of tailbacks on the M25.
Jan Goodey, 57, of Brighton, admitted causing a public nuisance and was given a six-month prison sentence at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
On 7 November he climbed up an overhead gantry at Junction 16 for the M25/M40 turn-off during the morning rush hour.
He had already received a two-year conditional discharge for obstructing the highway in a protest last year.
District Judge Daniel Benjamin said Goodey had "flagrantly ignored" previous warnings and his conduct was "not acceptable in a peaceful and democratic society".
The judge said that to describe the disruption as "significant" was "perhaps an underestimate".
He added that the protest caused "mile after mile of solid traffic on what is almost certainly the busiest motorway in this country".
He said: "On November 7 you deliberately set out to disrupt the lives of individuals doing no more than going about their lawful business.
"You wanted that motorway to come to a halt that day."
The judge told Goodey, who had carried out the protest with a high-visibility jacket and climbing equipment: "You deliberately set out and equipped yourself to cause the disruption that you did."
Goodey was also told to pay a £187 statutory surcharge by 31 July.