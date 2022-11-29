Worthing primary school places could be cut by council
Plans to cut nearly 1,000 primary school places in Worthing and Durrington, are to be put out to public consultation.
A surplus of 1,510 places across 22 primary, infant and junior schools, and academies was found during a review by West Sussex County Council.
The council says it aims to cut the surplus by 953 places by 2027.
The council said some schools were facing "increased financial risks" as pupil numbers fall.
A surplus of school places which were needed in 2019/20 was found during a review by the council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Assistant director for education and skills, Paul Wagstaff, said a decline in pupil numbers in September 2022 would "lead to a small number of schools facing increased financial risks", due to their budgets being based on the number of pupils.
If the plans go through, Field Place, Thomas A Becket and Durrington Infant Schools would each lose 90 places, whilst Thomas A Becket Junior School would lose 128, and Durrington Junior School would lose 120 places.
A special support centre for children with additional needs, at either Downsbrook or Whytemead Primary School, could be made by multi-academy trust, the council said.
Nigel Jupp, cabinet member for learning and skills, approved the launch of a public consultation which has to take place by 31 January, according to the Department of Education guidelines.
