Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties.
A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two.
Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure the the 2023 Brighton Marathon would be a "massive success".
Grounded Events, which has run Brighton Marathon for the last 12 years, has been approached for a comment.
The organiser faced criticism earlier this year after it emerged that winners of April's race had not received their prize money.
Brighton & Hove City Council said it had to act quickly after Grounded Events confirmed on 11 November it would not be able to pay back the debts it owed.
'Fantastic event'
Mr Osbourne said: "We've had months of what have turned out to be false reassurances and broken promises.
"I am appalled they have left so many charities, local people and businesses and of course the council, out-of-pocket."
He added: "London Marathon Events has experience of running one of the world's biggest marathons. I'm sure the 2023 Brighton Marathon will be a massive success."
Marathon runners have welcomed the move. Kevin Betts told BBC Sussex: "The marathon is so incredibly important to this city. It was a fantastic event because of the runners, because of the volunteers, and because of the city itself."
Henry Ainsley added: "It would be travesty if it didn't go ahead as it brought so many people to the city."
Legal and financial details of the formal agreement will now be negotiated by senior council officers.
