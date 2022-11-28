Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed.
Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
His step-dad, Peter Fraser, told BBC Radio Sussex the subway beneath the road "has been flooding for years".
West Sussex council said it would be assisting the police investigation.
Mr Fraser said Tyler had spent Friday with his mother and sister in town, before going out to play with a friend.
He explained: "The subway was flooded and they couldn't get through, so they tried to cross the road."
He said Tyler's family had "started a petition about that subway because it has been flooding for years".
He said they were calling for the underpass to be regularly pumped, and for a speed camera and a crossing to be erected on the road above.
In a statement, West Sussex County Council said: "We will be assisting Sussex Police with their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Our thoughts go out to the family at this sad time."
Paying tribute to his step-son, Mr Fraser said: "He had a heart of gold. He was just such a nice boy."
The headteacher of Ifield Community College in Crawley, where Tyler went to school, said the whole community would be "mourning the tragic loss".
Rob Corbett said the school's thoughts were "with his sister and family at this incredibly difficult time".
Sussex Police have urged any witnesses to the crash to get in touch.
