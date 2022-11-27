Crawley: Boy, 12, dies after being hit by car
A 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in West Sussex.
Police were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Crawley Avenue, Crawley, at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
The child was taken to hospital by ambulance, but later died. His next of kin have been informed.
Anyone who may have seen the crash, who was in the area at the time or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, has been asked to come forward.
