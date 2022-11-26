World Cup: Sussex police crackdown on domestic abuse
- Published
Sussex Police are targeting perpetrators of domestic abuse before and during the men's football World Cup in Qatar.
Some 49 suspects were arrested the week before the start of the event - on November 15, 16 and 17 - as part of the force's "proactive" response.
Research indicates instances of domestic abuse increase during football tournaments.
Safeguarding visits to high risk people would also be carried out.
Det Supt Miles Ockwell said there was "no excuse" for domestic abuse.
"While figures may show that domestic abuse increases during football tournaments, there should be no suggestion that this could be used as a defence, or a reason, for perpetrators," he said.
Officers will conduct safeguarding visits with specialist support workers to people known to be at high risk of domestic abuse, particularly around England games when tensions may be increased.
As we cheer for our teams, there are many women & children who need support too. Football doesn't cause domestic abuse but abuse can become more severe during the #WorldCup. Stand with survivors 👉 share this post. If you need support 👉 https://t.co/YsX33xQR31 pic.twitter.com/NG1MbSeRH0— Women's Aid (@womensaid) November 25, 2022
The charity Women's Aid has launched a campaign highlighting the risks women and children may face in the aftermath of matches.
A spokesperson said: "Football doesn't cause domestic abuse, but it can heighten existing abuse.
"We know there is a carry-on effect with abuse still at an 11% increase the day after an England match."
England drew 0-0 with USA on Friday night.
If you have been affected by any issues in this story you can contact the BBC Action Line for advice.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.