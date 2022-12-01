Mark Brown guilty of murdering Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware
A man who described himself as a "psychopath with a conscience" has been found guilty of murdering two women.
Mark Brown, 41, of St Leonards, East Sussex, was convicted of murdering Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware in 2021.
He once predicted to his boss that he was "going down" for at least 25 years, his trial at Hove Crown Court was told.
Brown, a father of one who had a long term partner, met both women on an adult services website. He will be sentenced at a later date.
He had claimed Ms Morgan - known by her friends and family as Alex and a single mother of two - had slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in a workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm, near Hastings, hitting her head.
Brown, of Squirrel Close, told the court there was "a lot of blood", and he was convinced she had died.
He later admitted to disposing of her body "in a panic" to cover the whole thing up. He put her body in an incinerator made from an oil drum.
Brown was working at a building site in Sevenoaks when he was questioned by Kent Police after Miss Morgan disappeared.
He told his boss Alan Downs that he expected to be arrested.
Brown also sent a message to a friend which said: "The things I have done weigh heavily on my heart, on my head and my soul. A psychopath with a conscience - it's a joke really."
Ms Ware's remains have never been found. Brown maintains that he does not know where she is, but that she is still alive.
