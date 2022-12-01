Mark Brown guilty of murdering Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware
A man who described himself as a "psychopath with a conscience" has been found guilty of murdering two women.
Mark Brown, 41, of St Leonards, East Sussex, was convicted of murdering Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware in 2021.
He once predicted to his boss that he was "going down" for at least 25 years, his trial at Hove Crown Court was told.
Brown, a father of one who had a long term partner, met both women on an adult services website. He will be sentenced on 13 January.
Judge Mr Justice Nicholas Hilliard said: "This is clearly a case of the upmost gravity and the effect on the victims' families must be absolutely devastating."
He said Brown will be sentenced to life in prison and he will have to decide the minimum prison term or "indeed consider if he will ever be released for parole licence".
Ms Ware's remains have never been found. Brown has always maintained that he does not know where she is, and that she is still alive.
The judge told the court if Brown wishes to confirm what he has done with her body, that will be something he will take into consideration between now and sentencing.
Brown had claimed Ms Morgan - known by her friends and family as Alex and a single mother of two - had slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in a workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm, near Hastings, hitting her head.
The builder, of Squirrel Close, told the court there was "a lot of blood", and he was convinced she had died.
He later admitted to disposing of her body "in a panic" to cover the whole thing up. He put her body in an incinerator made from an oil drum.
Brown was working at a building site in Sevenoaks when he was questioned by Kent Police after Miss Morgan disappeared in November 2021.
He told his boss Alan Downs that he expected to be arrested.
Brown also sent a message to a friend which said: "The things I have done weigh heavily on my heart, on my head and my soul. A psychopath with a conscience - it's a joke really."
Police decided they wanted to speak to Leah Ware about Ms Morgan, having discovered Ms Ware had been in a relationship with Brown. It was then they discovered she had not been seen since May 2021.
She had moved into Little Bridge Farm after being in a relationship with Brown for about three years.
Tamsin Gregory, a friend of Ms Ware said she had "concerns" about Brown's relationship with her.
"It seemed like he was very controlling of her," she said.
Miss Ware lived at the farm with her two dogs, Duke and Lady, to whom she was devoted.
In the days immediately after the prosecution say she died, Duke was rehomed with Brown's sister, but Lady, a Pomeranian, has not been seen since.
