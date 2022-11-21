Ashdown Forest: Parking charges start at 'Winnie the Pooh' woods
- Published
Parking charges have come into force at an historic forest linked to the Winnie the Pooh books.
From Monday, visitors to the Ashdown Forest, East Sussex, will be charged to use its 44 car parks over a 10 square mile radius.
Forest officials said despite efforts to save and generate money, it still had a big annual deficit.
James Adler, chief executive of the Ashdown Forest, said introducing the charges was a "difficult decision".
The forest is famous as being the inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood, the setting of AA Milne's Winnie the Pooh books. It is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The charges range from £2 for an hour to £5 for all day, or £80 for an annual pass. Visitors can pay by phone, card, cash or app.
Mr Adler said: "We hope that people will understand that without this income we cannot protect this unique landscape now or for the future."
Ashdown Forest officials said they had "increasing visitor numbers and decreasing levels of funding" and charges would be used to improve facilities, including maintaining paths and tracks, and clearing up rubbish.
A spokesman said: "Having considered a wide range of alternatives, we believe parking payments will generate a proportion of the income we need to keep the forest safe and open for the public."
Planning permission was granted to install signs in the car parks and two parking machines at the Forest Centre in Wych Cross.
