Sussex: Flooding closes M23 and hits rail services
The M23 in Sussex has been closed and rail services have been disrupted by flooding caused by heavy rain.
National Highways said the motorway was closed between junctions 10 and 11, while Southern Rail said the line from Lewes to Haywards Heath was blocked.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said about 20 cars became stuck in flood water near Chichester.
Seventeen flood warnings have been issued for Sussex and several for Kent and Surrey.
A flood warning has been issued for the River Medway between Forest Row and Penshurst, and in Surrey for the River Mole between Charlwood and Hookwood.
There is also a flood warning for the River Teise in Lamberhurst and Goudhurst, and a flood alert for the Lower River Medway.
The A27 is closed Eastbound between Emsworth and Fishbourne.
